Gardai issue appeal over child who fled the Ukraine conflict

Marharyta Konissarova
Gardaí have appealed for information in relation to a missing 11 year old girl.
They are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11 year old Marharyta Konissarova who is missing from her home in Balbriggan, Co Dublin since 10am this morning.
Marharyta is described as being approximately 5' 3" in height, of slim build with brown/ginger shoulder length hair and green eyes. It is possible that Marharyta has dyed her hair. When last seen Marharyta was wearing chequered trousers.
Marharyta is a Ukrainian national who fled the war in Ukraine and has only been in Ireland for three months.
Anyone with information on Marharyta whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
