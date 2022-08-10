Search

10 Aug 2022

Laois TD wants urgent rent crisis meeting with Minister

Rent growth has been recorded.

Meeting sought over surging rents and rising evictions

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

10 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A local TD said his party is seeking an urgent meeting with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien amid a dramatic escalation in evictions and surging rent prices. 

Deputy Brian Stanley said Sinn Féin has called on the Minister for Housing to convene an urgent meeting on the crisis in the rental sector. This is following a major spike in the number of Notices to Quit issued by landlords and the latest hike in rents in Laois and Offaly.

Commenting on the latest statistics, Deputy Stanley said: “The figures were released to Sinn Féin by the Residential Tenancies Board. They reveal that 1,781 Notices to Quit were served in the second quarter of 2022. This is an increase from 841 Notices in the same period in 2021. When taken with the latest rent hikes, which show a massive increase in Laois /Offaly rents of 10% and 13% respectively we are in a real crisis.’’

“These figures are very alarming and require urgent action. The number of Notices to Quit has soared in recent months, which will see a dramatic escalation in evictions in the near future.”

Average Laois rent €1,204 as shortage continues

">

Average Laois rent €1,204 as shortage continues

In Quarter 1 of last year there were 352 eviction notices. That rose to 841 the following quarter as a result of Darragh O’Brien ending the Covid19 ban on evictions in April last year. Since then, the numbers have escalated exponentially, to 1,132 notices in Quarter 1 of this year and 1,781 notices from April to July.’’

According to Deputy Stanley, “the Minister for Housing needs to convene an urgent meeting to address this clear crisis in the rental sector. This meeting must happen immediately and include the Residential Tenancies Board, tenants and landlords, representative organisations and opposition housing spokespersons. We urgently need a crisis intervention plan to slow down the disorderly exit of private landlords exiting the rental market.’’

He said:  “All options much be on the table for consideration including a temporary ban on evictions, an accelerated tenant in situ purchase scheme by Local Authorities, an acceleration of social housing delivery and tax reform in the private rental sector. A rent freeze needs to be implemented as rents are out of control.”

In conclusion, he said: “On the basis of the figures released to Sinn Fein the number of single people and families being evicted will increase every month for the remainder of this year and into 2023. This will lead to a level of homelessness that we previously would have thought impossible. We are contacting the Minister for Housing urging him to act and act now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media