Funding boost for walking trails across Laois

Funding has been granted for improvement works to a number of walking trails across Laois.

Minister Sean Fleming has confirmed that nine walking trails in Laois will share €18,200 in funding to support maintenance and improvement works.

Trails in Abbeyleix, Cullohill, Durrow and Dysart have been allocated the grants provided by the Government as part of Our Rural Future.

The funding can be used towards the cost of purchasing equipment, small scale maintenance and promotion of the trail.

Grant funding of €1,000 was available for trails less than 5km, €2,800 for trails between 5km and under 20km and €3,000 for trails over 20km.

Minister Fleming said: “Well done to the community groups, landowners and all involved and I would encourage people to take the opportunity to visit and enjoy these great walking trails in Laois.”

He noted that “walking and outdoor activities is good for people of all ages both for their physical and general wellbeing.”

Welcoming the funding, Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan said: “Trail walking is a great activity for families in Laois to enjoy the great outdoors and explore our hidden gems this summer. These trails also attract visitors to small businesses in our rural towns.

“The community groups receiving the grant in Laois can use it to maintain, improve and promote its use to locals and visitors. This vital work is done by the groups which are known as Community Trail Management Organisations.”

Community Trail Management Organisations are registered with Sport Ireland and work in conjunction with Laois County Council, Coillte and the Local Development Company (LDC) in maintaining their local trails.

Deputy Flanagan said: “This new initiative was announced today in conjunction with Sport Ireland is about keeping these trails in top condition and supporting their use by both domestic and international visitors.”

“With the sunshine set to continue this week, I would encourage everybody, young and old, to get active and enjoy the wonderful walking trails we have all across the county”, Deputy Flanagan concluded.

Details of Funding are as follows:

Laois Walks Festival Committee: Abbeyleix Loops - Collins Bog loop €1,000

Laois Walks Festival Committee: Abbeyleix Loops - Killamuck Bog loop €2,800

Cullohill Rural Development Association: Cullohill - Heathy Way Loop Walk €2,800

Cullohill Rural Development Association: Cullohill - Binnianea Loop €2,800

Durrow Development Forum: Durrow Leafy Loops : Dunmore Woods loop €2,800

Durrow Development Forum: Durrow Leafy Loops : Leafy loop €3,000

Carrigmeal Trails Committee: Carrigmeal/Dysart Woodlands Loops : Milo's Circuit €1,000

Carrigmeal Trails Committee: Carrigmeal/Dysart Woodlands Loops : Tir na nÓg €1,000

Carrigmeal Trails Committee: Carrigmeal/Dysart Woodlands Loops : Sheep's Walk Trail €1,000