10 Aug 2022

Laois Offaly Gardai issue traffic plans ahead of Tullamore Show

Heading to the Tullamore show? Here's all you need to know about getting there

Eoghan MacConnell

10 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie


Laois Offaly Gardai have announced details of the traffic plans ahead of Ireland’s largest one day agricultural show this weekend.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore, Co Offaly this Sunday, August 14. 

The Tullamore Show is Ireland's premier agricultural event. Every year it attracts the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country, alongside entrants for its other 1,000 plus competitions with a total prize-fund of €175,000.

It is Ireland's largest one-day show, and organisers say it has averaged 60,000 visitors in recent years, with 700 Trade Stands from Agri Sectors, Home Industries, Farm Produce, Innovation, Forestry, Agri Machinery and more. 

With visitors expected from the four corners of Ireland and overseas, Gardaí have issued a traffic plans ahead of the major event in the agricultural calendar.

Further details can be found here: http://www.garda.ie/!S3Y8H2

News

