Boutique Laois cinema to screen Grease as tribute to Olivia Newton-John

A Laois cinema is doing a special screening to mark the death of Olivia Newton-John.
The boutique Balcony Cinema in Mountmellick Arts Centre will show Grease as its Wednesday film, on August 17.
"The Balcony Cinema wants to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John who passed away on the 8th of August and will be showing Grease," the community run cinema has announced.
The plot for the famous movie is as follows: while vacationing in Australia, Danny and Sandy indulge in a passionate love affair with each other. They part ways believing they will not see each other again but fate has other plans,"
The show in the refurbished 1950s small upstairs movie theatre, screens at 8pm.
Tickets are just €5 each, including tea or coffee and biscuits.
