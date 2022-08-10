Search

10 Aug 2022

25 things Laois people say during hot weather

It's fair to say the soaring temperatures are a shock to our poor Irish systems.

Here is a list of phrases you'll hear from Laois people across the country during the heatwave...

- There's great drying out

- God I tell ya, I'm sweating like a bullock

- I'm not able for this heat at all

- We may get the turf turned before it breaks

- It's cruel warm.

- Will we tip up to the Catholes?

- I can't sleep in this weather - I'm glued to the mattress

- A woman fainted in mass with the heat.

- A drop of rain would do no harm.

- I'm sweatin like a pig.

- Great day for the bog if it wasn't so hot

- Is Ballinakill pool open?

- Is there much of a crowd in Derryounce?

- They're giving it fine for the week.

-  I hear it's to break at the weekend.

- Go down to the shop there and get a block of ice cream. And don't forget the feckin wafers this time

- Can you still swim in Castletown?

- Jayzus you're after getting scalded

Status Yellow High Temperature warning issued for Laois

- I don't need suncream, I go brown

- Tea is the only thing for this heat

- Heard it's fierce hot on The Heath.

- I always burn first, then I go brown

- Jaze you're after getting a great colour - were you on the bog?

- You can't please some people, sure you'd be giving out if it was raining.

- It's meltin'.

LEINSTER WEATHER: Heat wave ahead as Met Eireann forecast big rise temperatures

- Who wans a 99?

- Sure why would you want to go on holiday when the sun's shining here?

- Ah here who forgot to fill up the ice cube trays?

- I think he has a touch of sunstroke, give him a drop of 7 Up, he'll be grand in a minute.

- We could do with a bit of a breeze.

- It's nearly too hot

- Put on a hat!

- That's the summer gone now.

- Ta hell with this let's head to the beach!

