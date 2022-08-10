25 things Laois people say during hot weather

25 things Laois people will say during hot weather
It's fair to say the soaring temperatures are a shock to our poor Irish systems.
Here is a list of phrases you'll hear from Laois people across the country during the heatwave...
- There's great drying out
- God I tell ya, I'm sweating like a bullock
- I'm not able for this heat at all
- We may get the turf turned before it breaks
- It's cruel warm.
- Will we tip up to the Catholes?
- I can't sleep in this weather - I'm glued to the mattress
- A woman fainted in mass with the heat.
- A drop of rain would do no harm.
- I'm sweatin like a pig.
- Great day for the bog if it wasn't so hot
- Is Ballinakill pool open?
- Is there much of a crowd in Derryounce?
- They're giving it fine for the week.
- I hear it's to break at the weekend.
- Go down to the shop there and get a block of ice cream. And don't forget the feckin wafers this time
- Can you still swim in Castletown?
- Jayzus you're after getting scalded
- I don't need suncream, I go brown
- Tea is the only thing for this heat
- Heard it's fierce hot on The Heath.
- I always burn first, then I go brown
- Jaze you're after getting a great colour - were you on the bog?
- You can't please some people, sure you'd be giving out if it was raining.
- It's meltin'.
- Who wans a 99?
- Sure why would you want to go on holiday when the sun's shining here?
- Ah here who forgot to fill up the ice cube trays?
- I think he has a touch of sunstroke, give him a drop of 7 Up, he'll be grand in a minute.
- We could do with a bit of a breeze.
- It's nearly too hot
- Put on a hat!
- That's the summer gone now.
- Ta hell with this let's head to the beach!
