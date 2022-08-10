Search

10 Aug 2022

Date announced for Laois honours for Portlaoise soccer team

Date announced for Laois honours for Portlaoise soccer team

SFAI CUP winners u14 Girls, Lummy O’Reilly Cup winners, Senior A team. Photo: Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

10 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

The date has been confirmed that a winning Portlaoise girls soccer team are to be honoured by Laois County Council.

The Portlaoise AFC Girls under 14 soccer team recently took the title in the SFAI U14 National Cup Final, beating Greystones by two goals to zero.

Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Thomasina Connell will welcome the girls, their club and families to a special reception at Áras an Chontae on Thursday, August 18 at 7.30pm for a reception in their honour.

Portlaoise Municipal District had warmly praised their achievement at a council meeting when the reception was proposed. Read more below.

Civic reception for Portlaoise AFC Girls U14s

Cllr Thomasina Connell said it was great for “girls and women in sport” and was really deserving of support. She said it is “essential that Laois County Council strives to prioritise women in sport.”

News

