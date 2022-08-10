Search

10 Aug 2022

Laois TD calls for an end to VAT on Defibrillators

Eoghan MacConnell

10 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois TD Charlie Flanagan has said it is time for an end to the VAT on defibrillators. 

Removing VAT from lifesaving defibrillators would help to protect communities across the counties of Laois and Offaly, Deputy Flanagan said.

He was speaking after the publication of the Department of Finance Tax Strategy Group Papers today, which includes an option to extend the zero rate of VAT on medical equipment to defibrillators.

Deputy Flanagan said: “Removing VAT from defibrillators would greatly increase their take up in local communities around Laois and Offaly. This would be a progressive move, removing tax on what is lifesaving equipment.”

 “Fine Gael is working to build stronger safer communities to make our local areas better places in which to live and work. It is really important that every community has access to a defibrillator. Defibrillators and effective CPR are the main treatment for casualties of Sudden Cardiac Arrest.”

Deputy Flanagan explained that “recent changes at EU level mean Member States have more flexibility in how to apply VAT rules, meaning that we now have the capacity to change the present rate of VAT at 23% on defibrillators.”

He said “a tax on life saving equipment is an additional charge for community groups and sports organisations across the counties. These groups and organisations are providing equipment to protect their members and our communities, and there should not be a penalty on them for helping to keep people safe.

“I was pleased to see today’s report of the Tax Strategy Group list the expansion of the zero VAT rate on medical equipment to defibrillators among the new policy options for Government. I strongly urge the Government to take up this option in the upcoming Budget,” Deputy Flanagan remarked. 

He said “all the evidence shows that defibrillators help to save lives. The Department of Health has previously noted the need for more defibrillator machines to be made publicly accessible and have indicated that a zero rate of VAT would help with this. It’s time for the VAT on defibrillators to end”.

