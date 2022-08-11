Christmas lights 80's 90's disco in a Laois heatwave

File photo
Christmas and a heatwave seem more suited to Australia than Ireland, but this weekend in Laois they come together in the form of a hugely fun 80's and 90's music disco.
Mountrath Festival Committee is holding a Christmas Lights disco fundraiser, as they think ahead to raise money for the town's festive street lights next Christmas.
Sure to be a night to remember in this heat, the disco takes place in a marquee at Eddie Kirwan's Pub, kicking off at 9pm.
Bar on the night, and tickets are €15, on sale in Spar or Centra or from committee members.
