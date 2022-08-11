Irish Water works to impact supply in Laois

Residents in Mountmellick are being warned of possible disruptions to their water supply next week due to works.
Irish Water said “as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Mountmellick and surrounding areas in Co Laois.”
The works are scheduled to be carried out from 11:30pm on Wednesday, August 17 until 5:30am on August 18.
Irish Water said: “We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Irish Water recommends customers take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on their website for an update: LAO00051401
