Temperature hits a record high in Laois as heatwave continues

The temperature in Laois has hit a record high as the heatwave continues this week.

A temperature of 29 degrees has been recorded at a Met Eireann weather station in Durrow on Tuesday, August 10.

"A new August record high of 29.0c (84.2F) recorded at Durrow Climatological station in south Laois today. Previous record was 26.5c last year. Recording began in the year 2010 so a relatively young station. Typically, Augusts have been rather poor for warmth since 2003, so this record was easily achieved today," the station reports via @laoisweather.

The temperature at the Laois weather station this Wednesday is currently 27.2c, but feels like 31c with humidity at 47%.

The weatherman behind the station, 'DD' gives a forecast for Laois this weekend.

"Temperatures will be climbing day-on-day as we progress through the week. Nights will get milder as the week progresses. Temperatures by day set to peak at between 29c and 32c on Saturday, night time temperatures in the mid-teens by then too.

As we progress through the weekend we see low pressure slowly extending from the south and this will allow some shower clouds to develop, perhaps on Saturday evening but probably more likely Sunday afternoon and evening. Low pressure looks set to take over as we start next week with cooler and more showery conditions taking hold.

"Into next week and there are some hints the heat might hang about," he reports.