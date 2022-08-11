Plans approved for 20 houses in Laois

Planning permission has been granted for 20 houses in Mountrath.
Cubic Housing Ltd was granted permission for the development at Shannon Street, Spahill, Mountrath subject to 22 conditions.
An application for the development, consisting of 12 semi detached three bedroom houses and eight semi detached two bedroom houses, was lodged with Laois County Council last December.
The plans include the provision of “refuse storage, bicycle storage, new entrance to public roadway, provision of internal roads and footpaths, surface level car parking, public lighting, landscaping, public open space, boundary treatments, provision of foul and surface water disposal and all associated site works”.
