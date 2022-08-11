Laois village among two dozen Irish locations with water shortages

The Swan is one of 24 locatons nationwide where Irish Water has supply shortages due to the hot weather.

Irish water said: ”There are currently 24 areas impacted by shortages and Irish Water has implemented a range of measures such as tankering and/or night-time restrictions to protect supplies and ensure water keeps flowing to homes and businesses.

In addition there are approximately 60 supplies around the country that are being closely monitored by Irish Water to ensure that normal supply is maintained for the rest of the Summer and into Autumn.”

Irish Water’s Head of Asset Operations, Tom Cuddy said, “We would ask the public that they continue to conserve over the coming weeks. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part. By reducing our water use, for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the Summer and into Autumn."

“To help people learn more about saving water we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The free calculator is available on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/calculator where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips."

The other areas impacted by water shortages are in counties Cork, Kerry, Galway, Clare, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow.