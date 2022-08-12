Search

12 Aug 2022

ADVICE: Where in Laois to see Supermoon and Perseid meteor shower

ADVICE: Where in Laois to see Supermoon and Perseid meteor shower

The supermoon in Laois on August 11, Pic: Terry Byrne Photography

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

12 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Tonight the skies over Laois will be filled with two special phenomena, the Sturgeon supermoon, and the Perseid meteor shower, bringing hundreds of shooting stars to wish upon.

The Leinster Express got some expert advice from Laois photography enthusiasts Terry Byrne and Sandy Middleton on where, when and how to view the exciting events.

Sandy took this incredible photograph of the Sturgeon supermoon last night, unbelieveably in a Portlaoise housing estate, using a Lumex digital camera with a telescopic zoom lens.

They have a favourite spot to go for photographs. 

"Normally the Rock of Dunamase is ideal. You do need to bring torches to get up there because the ground can be treacherous," Terry said.

He suggests going to the Ridge of Capard in the Slieve Bloom mountains too, again with a note of caution about the winding roads.

The good news is the vistas will be visible almost anywhere in Laois.

"Try and get away from the atmospheric light pollution in towns. Get comfortable where you can lie back even on a lounge chair. Let your eyes adapt to the darkness for about 10 minutes. Look north for the Perseids," he said.

"There will be about 150 clusters of meteorites, as well as fireballs. Some of them are blue and green," Sandy said.

The moon will be best about 9.55pm tonight as it rises in the South East they said. The shower will be focused on the North, best around midnight.

Suncream donations sought by Laois homelessness charity

ELECTRIC PICNIC: Huge names announced for final line-up

"The best thing is both of these can be enjoyed with the naked eye without equipment, that's why there is so much interest when they occur every year and put on a show. The meteorites are smashed up pieces from the Comet Swift Tuttle," Terry said.

"The Sturgeon Moon is named after the large numbers of lake sturgeon in the Great Lakes. The Celts called it Dispute Moon and Lynx Moon, and the Anglo-Saxons the Grain Moon. Other names include Corn Moon and Lightning Moon," he said.

Terry is a music teacher in Laois Music Generation, frontman with band The Valves and an artist.

With Sandy, they document their travels and explorations of Irish heritage and mythology on @rolling soles adventures and @soul blossom_wellness on Instagram and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Y3BV3Qh705i4UbA7FmNVg

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media