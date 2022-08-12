Trains slowed to 50kph due to hot tracks in Laois and Offaly

Trains are limited to 50kph between Laois and Offaly
Trains running between Laois and Offaly are being slowed to 50kph due to hot tracks.
For the second day Irish Rail has had to reduce the speed of trains on the line between Portlarlington and Tullamore due to the high temperatures.
On Thursday, minor delays were caused as the trains were slowed to 80kph along the section of line.
Irish Rail said some delays could be expected again today as they are reducing train speeds to 50kph along the section of rail.
In a Tweet, Irish Rail said: “Due to high rail temperatures from current weather, trains are currently limited to 50kph between Portarlington and Tullamore. Some minor delays to trains between Heuston and Galway / Westport / Athlone will result.”
