Water tankers refilling Laois reservoir in drought hit area

Irish Water has been topping up The Swan reservoir with water tankers in order to maintain adequate supply in the area.

The Swan is one of 24 locations nationwide described by Irish Water as being impacted by drought due to recent weather conditions.

A spokesperson for Irish Water explained that: “Working in partnership with Laois County Council, Irish Water replaced almost 3km of old problematic water mains along the R430 through Swan Village with new, modern pipes which successfully reduced the number of bursts and water outages impacting the community. As a result of these improvements, so far this summer we have largely been able to keep up with demand.”

“We continue to take steps to keep the water flowing and minimise the impact on customers during the extreme weather conditions which includes tankering water to The Swan reservoir to maintain water levels and meet customers’ water supply needs,” they said.

Speaking about the latest on the water supplies in Laois, Irish Water’s James O’Toole said:

“We would like to thank the public for their support in conserving water, particularly during the hot weather in mid-July. As the temperatures begin to soar again, we are appealing to the public in Laois to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as we have had a very dry period and the increased demand does take its toll on our water supplies.

As the busy summer holiday period continues, many people will be outdoors a lot more, watering their garden or washing cars. We are just asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone to use during the daytime and that the businesses in both counties can function to their optimal.”

He said: “Our main areas of concern around the county currently would be customers supplied by The Swan Reservoir.”

However, Mr O’Toole pointed out that: “Water is such a precious natural resource, and we are working hard along with our colleagues in Laois County Council to ensure our customers have a safe and reliable water supply.”

Irish Water is reminding Laois customers to be mindful of their water usage in the coming weeks as some supplies are experiencing increased demand in the spell of warm weather. The vast majority of Irish Water’s 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply. Irish Water thanked members of the public for their responsible use of water and is asking everybody to continue to take some simple steps to conserve water to ensure supplies are healthy into late Summer and Autumn.

">

Irish Water said while there are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie however, the most effective tips would be to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; minimise the use of paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers. Safeguarding the supply of water is essential currently when hand washing and hygiene is of critical importance.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie