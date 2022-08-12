Contractor sought to resolve persistent Portlaoise bridge strikes

Iarnród Eireann is looking to put an end to the persistent problem of trucks crashing into its bridges in Portlaoise.

The rail operator has issued a tender for a contractor to install and commission ‘Over-height Vehicle Detection System(OHVDS) at two bridges in Portlaoise.

Both the Mountmellick and Mountrath Roads in Portlaoise have been dogged with bridge strike incidents over the years. The incidents are dangerous for motorists and members of the public.

These types of collisions are not only costly for the truck owners but they are also costly for Iarnród Eireann who have to stop trains and send out a team to examine the bridges after each strike in order to ensure they are still safe to use.

Aside from causing rail delays, bridge strikes also delay motorists who inevitably get caught in traffic jams as a result.

Iarnród Eireann is looking to solve the problem with the new detection system. Their tender states that they “require the services of a contractor to supply, install, and commission of an Over-height Vehicle Detection System (OHVDS) for UBC145 & UBC146, Portlaoise, Co. Laois with the option to purchase additional units if required during the duration of the contract.”

“The key objective of the project and proposed system is to reduce the amount and risk of bridge strikes occurring by way of road vehicles, which in-turn poses a risk to our passengers and infrastructure.”

The tender is now live and responses are expected by mid September. Iarnród Eireann expects a contractor to be appointed by December this year.