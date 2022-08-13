Search

13 Aug 2022

Laois Fire Chief urges people to enjoy outdoors responsibly

Laois fire crews are short seven members.

Eoghan MacConnell

13 Aug 2022 11:30 AM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois’s Chief Fire Officer is reminding people not to light fires outdoors as a forest fire warning remains in place throughout the weekend. 

Chief Fire Officer Declan Power urged people to go out and enjoy themselves but asked that they do it responsibly. 

He cautioned against lighting fires outdoors anywhere no matter what the reason. He also warned against using disposable barbecues in woodlands, parks, bogs or other areas and he urged smokers to be extra careful in relation to extinguishing matches and cigarette butts. 

Mr Power also reminded motorists who are visiting public amenities of the importance of leaving access for emergency services when parking.

The Department of Agriculture has issued a Status Orange, High Forest Fire Risk Warning, which remains in place until Tuesday, August 16.

Visitors to recreational areas are being asked to cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, obey all relevant laws and to be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.

Where fire outbreaks occur the following actions should be taken by visitors in the interests of safety.

1. Do not light fires in and around forests or open land.

2. Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances.

3. Gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire.

4. Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 and report the fire and its location.

5. Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions.

