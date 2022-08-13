Search

13 Aug 2022

Laois resident waiting six months for water connection claims councillor

File photo

Lynda Kiernan

13 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois householder has been waiting six months for a water connection, a local councillor has complained.

Cllr Ollie Clooney has described as "unacceptable" the long wait for a connection to the public water supply in Laois.

Speaking at the July meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District, he made the claim.

"A person is waiting 24 weeks since the time they had the money paid. It's unacceptable. Either get the work done or get someone else to do it. It is an annoyance to have the money paid and no service.

"This person has been through the mill with zero results," Cllr Clooney said.

Laois County Council delivers the service in Laois on behalf of Irish water. The standard connection charge for one house is €2,272 for water. It is €3,929 for a wastewater (sewage) connection.

Irish Water on their website say to allow 16 weeks between making a 'pre-connection enquiry' and getting 'confirmation of feasability', and to do so before planning permission for a building is sought.  It takes another average 16 weeks after making an application to connect, before Irish Water give an estimate of the cost.  They say that after the money is paid comes the construction phase, and it takes some 12 weeks from securing a road opening licence to making the water connection. 

