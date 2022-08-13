DOWN MEMORY LANE: Laois Sports Partnership celebrates 21-years

Laois Sports Partnership celebrates its 21st Birthday this Wednesday, August 17.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank you, the people of Laois for your continued support and engagement with us over this past 21 years, without you, this significant milestone would not be possible.
In celebration of this occasion, we have shared some of the fantastic memories made since 2001, we are sure you will find a couple of familiar faces.
Laois Sport Partnership are extremely proud to be able to celebrate this 21st birthday and we look forward to many more years of Promoting, Supporting and Facilitating sport and physical activity in County Laois
