Public asked not to share images of fatal Midland assault

Members of the public are being asked not to share images relating to a fatal Midland assault on social media.

The images were taken in the early hours of Saturday morning when Paul ‘Babs’ Connolly suffered injuries at Church Street in Athlone, Co Westmeath. The 47-year-old from Edenderry, Co Offaly was later pronounced dead in hospital in Ballinalsoe.

Gardaí in Athlone continue to investigate all the circumstances of a public order incident at Church Street. A post mortem has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

“An Garda Síochána is aware that images of the incident on Church Street are being shared across social media and messaging apps. An Garda Síochána appeals to everybody not to share this material, it is disrespectful and upsetting to the family and friends of the deceased and all persons involved in this incident and is unhelpful to the Garda investigation,” Gardai said in a statement today.

Gardai arrested two men in relation to the incident yesterday. Both men remain in Garda custody and investigations are ongoing. The men, one aged in his 30s and one in his late teens are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Athlone Garda Station.