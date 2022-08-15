Tributes paid following death of former Midlands 103 radio Managing Director
Tributes have been paid following the death of former Midlands 103 radio Managing Director Albert Fitzgerald who passed away on Saturday.
Highly respected and active in the community in the Midlands, he joined Midlands 103 in 1995 as Sales Director. He took over as Managing Director in 2004 and in 2013 he took over the reigns of the wider Tindle Radio Group. He retired earlier this year.
Aged 59, Albert was also a founder member of Tullamore Rotary Club.
A multi-award winner both on and off air, he is survived by his wife Siobhan and his sons Andrew and Stephen.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.