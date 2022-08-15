Traffic diversion in place in Portlaoise

ongoing works in Portlaoise
Laois County Council is closing a section of the New Road in Portlaoise during the day until the weekend.
The council said it was closing the R426 New Road, Portlaoise – between the junction with the N80 James Fintan Lalor Avenue and the junction with the L-63105 to southbound traffic only between 8am and 6pm daily from August 15 to 19 inclusive.
The council said road was being closed to facilitate footpath works and a short diversion will be in place.
Any objections or observations can be emailed to: PortlaoiseMD@laoiscoco.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.