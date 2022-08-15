Laois gun owners urged to renew permits promptly

Laois Offaly Gardai are urging gun owners to renew their licences promptly.

Gardai explained that firearm renewal letters should issue to permit holders three months before a licence expires.

They are asking gun owners not to delay in applying for their renewals as applications left close to the renewal date may not be processed and issued before the existing certificate expires.

Gardai posted a reminder on social media to all Firearm Certificate Holders in Laois/Offaly Division.

It asks permit holders to: “Please ensure that you renew your firearm certificate promptly if it is up for renewal.

Each current holder of a firearm certificate should receive a Firearm Renewal Certificate in the post approximately three months prior to the expiry of their current certificate.

If you delay in submitting the form to your local Garda Station until too close to the deadline, by the time the application is processed and you receive the new certificate in the post it may be past the expiry date of your current certificate.”

Gardai warned that: “ If this occurs, you will be deemed to have an illegally held firearm until such time as the new certificate arrives to you in the post.

Gardaí are calling to licence holders who have failed to renew their licences and Gardaí can seize firearms where the owner had failed to renew.”

Gardai are urging licence holders to contact their local Garda Station with any queries in relation to the renewal.