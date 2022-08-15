Search

15 Aug 2022

Funding of over €317,000 announced for eight Laois projects

The Errill Hall committee with Fr Martin Delaney PP, building contractor John Delaney, Cllr John King and Trevor Stanley, Laois Partnership

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

15 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Funding of over €317,000 has been announced for eight projects in Laois including €14,780 for a Riverside Amphitheatre in Camross.

The funding was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, as part of a €7.4 million package for 175 community projects nationwide including eight projects in Laois.

In Laois, the recipients were: Gaelscoil Shlí Dála, Trumera Community Hall Committee, BallypickasGAA, Tobar an Leinn NS,  Errill Vision Group, Scoil Mhuire Muigheo NS, Laois Nore Way Committee and Camross Community Association.   

Welcoming the announcement, Laois Minister Sean Fleming explained that it relates to Measure 1 of the  CLÁR Programme, which was to Develop Community Facilities and Amenities. 

Sports Clubs, Schools and Community Groups received grants of up to €50,000 to develop a wide and diverse range of community facilities which will benefit people of all ages in our local communities.

“CLÁR Funding is targeted at specific rural areas where over a long period of time there has been a population decline. This is a measure to help rural development in these areas.  

Our Rural Future represents the Irish Government’s blueprint for a post-COVID-19 recovery and development of rural Ireland and I am very pleased to see these Laois Projects being successful in their applications for funding,” said Minister Fleming. 

“Well done to all involved in thes successful applications and I look forward to works commencing as soon as possible so the local communities can enjoy the benefits of these projects,” he said. 

Laois TD Charlie Flanagan said the allocation of €317,605 will help create stronger safer  communities. 

“Recent census results demonstrate that there are now more people living and working in Laois than ever before, which is extremely positive,” said Deputy Flanagan. 

He said his party “have always prioritised sustainable rural development to allow people live, work and grow old in their own communities.”

“Last year, Government launched our most ambitious rural development policy in decades, and ‘Our Rural Future’ is already having big impact in communities up and down the country including in Laois,” he remarked. 

Deputy Flanagan said: “I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants and I wish them the best of luck in carrying out these works which will make our rural communities here in Laois even more attractive places to live, work and raise a family.”

“In view of the hugely positive response from communities, the government is exploring the possibility of providing further funding for a second tranche of projects under CLAR and I hope to news on this in the near future,” he added.

