Search

15 Aug 2022

Amazing photograph of the supermoon snapped by Laois man

Amazing photograph of the supermoon snapped by Laois man

Amazing photograph of the supermoon snapped by Laois man

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

15 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

This incredible photograph of the Sturgeon supermoon was taken in Laois.

Photographer Pat 'Gilly' Guilfoyle set up the stunning shot that shows the moon at a dramatically huge scale.

He set it up with the help of model Amy McNamara, who is posing dramatically with a sword silhoutted by the full moon.

A member of Portlaoise Camera Club, a modest Gilly told the Leinster Express how he created the image, making it all sound deceptively easy. 

"Basically what you need is a hill with a clear background and in an ideal world 360° access to it so wherever the moon is going to rise the photographer just moves around the bottom of the hill until the model is in front of the moon.

ADVICE: Where in Laois to see Supermoon and Perseid meteor shower

"Using a zoom lens about 100 yards away from the model will compress both subjects and look like it's just behind her. It all happens very fast with the moon rising quickly.  She wasnt exactly dead centre in this one so in editing I just moved the moon a bit to the left," he said.

The supermoon coincided with the annual Perseid meteor shower last Friday night, making it a dream night for photographers and stargazers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media