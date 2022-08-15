Amazing photograph of the supermoon snapped by Laois man

This incredible photograph of the Sturgeon supermoon was taken in Laois.

Photographer Pat 'Gilly' Guilfoyle set up the stunning shot that shows the moon at a dramatically huge scale.

He set it up with the help of model Amy McNamara, who is posing dramatically with a sword silhoutted by the full moon.

A member of Portlaoise Camera Club, a modest Gilly told the Leinster Express how he created the image, making it all sound deceptively easy.

"Basically what you need is a hill with a clear background and in an ideal world 360° access to it so wherever the moon is going to rise the photographer just moves around the bottom of the hill until the model is in front of the moon.

"Using a zoom lens about 100 yards away from the model will compress both subjects and look like it's just behind her. It all happens very fast with the moon rising quickly. She wasnt exactly dead centre in this one so in editing I just moved the moon a bit to the left," he said.

The supermoon coincided with the annual Perseid meteor shower last Friday night, making it a dream night for photographers and stargazers.