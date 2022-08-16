Search

16 Aug 2022

Revenue seize drugs worth over €80,000 in Athy

Eoghan MacConnell

16 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Revenue Officers have seized drugs worth over €80,000 during a search in Athy, Co Kildare today. 

The search of the residential property was conducted as part of an intelligence led operation. It resulted  in the seizure of approximately 1.37kgs of MDMA with an estimated value of €82,000.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Kildare District Drugs Unit and Kildare District Detective Unit.

A woman in her 50s was arrested by An Garda Síochána in connection with this seizure and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Newbridge Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

