Famine commemoration to take place in Laois village

A commemorative plaque on the site of what was once a soup kitchen in Errill village during the Great Famine will be unveiled this Wednesday evening, August 17.

On the same evening, there will also be the unveiling of a commemorative limestone seat to mark the 175th anniversary of the Famine.



The unveiling will be done by Errill Tidy Towns as part of Heritage Week and the event takes place at the village green this Wednesday, August 17, commencing at 7.30pm.

It is hoped to erect a famine pot at the site eventually. The pot was kindly donated by a local family and will be on view on the evening.

A research project on the history and impact of the famine on the Errill area is also being undertook by Aisling O’Dea, Fiona O’Dea, Michelle Bourke, Jenny Galbraith and Cathy Galbraith as part of the Laois Volunteering Scheme - Local History Research Project 2020.

It is also hoped to have an information board of this research eventually erected at the site.