Children to feature in Laois Famine pageant

Donaghmore Workhouse and Famine Museum
Local children will feature in a Famine pageant which will be staged at Donaghmore Workhouse and Famine Museum this Sunday, August 21.
The story and impact of the Famine in the area will be told in the pageant which is titled 'Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears.'
The pageant will get underway at 2.30pm. Admission is free for the family event.
