Drugs valued at €232,000 discovered in midland mail centre

Almost a quarter of a million euro worth of cannabis has been found during routine searches at a midland mail centre in the past two days.
As a result of routine operations on Monday and Tuesday, Revenue Officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized 11.6kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €232,000.
The illegal drugs were discovered concealed in three parcels that originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Westmeath and Dublin. Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.