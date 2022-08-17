Laois shoppers urged to return a brand of kids pyjamas amid suffocation risk

The recall was issued in relation to the following items
Laois shoppers are being urged to stop using children’s pyjama sets recently sold by Dunnes Stores.
Dunnes Stores Unlimited Company is carrying out a recall of the Digger, Dino, Mermaid and Unicorn short-sleeved pyjama sets for young children.
The recall was issued as the products could potentially cause cuts and suffocation. A fusible layer inserted and applied to the back of the pyjama top may pose a safety risk if not secure on all garments.
The brand is Dunnes Stores. The style numbers are as follows: Style no. 6818137 (Digger short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years). Style no. 6818138 (Dino short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years). Style no. 6819375 (Mermaid short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years). Style no. 6819376 (Unicorn short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years).
There are approximately 5,941 affected products in the Republic of Ireland. Customers should stop using the product and return it to Dunnes Stores for a full refund.
If customers have any further queries in relation to the recall they can email Dunnes Stores at customerservice@dunnesstores.com
