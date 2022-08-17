Search

17 Aug 2022

Laois school gets approval for Autism Spectrum Disorder room

Laois school gets approval for Autism Spectrum Disorder room

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

17 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Shanahoe National School has been given the green light to provide an Autism Spectrum Disorder(ASD) room. 

Minister of State, Sean Fleming said he is pleased to confirm that Shanahoe National School has been given approval for the reconfiguration of a classroom to provide an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Room.

ASD rooms attached to mainstream classrooms specifically cater for pupils attending schools with a diagnosis on the autistic spectrum. These rooms enable students integrate into the mainstream schools where students with special educational needs, including those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), receive an education that enables them to achieve their potential.

'Refused' Laois parents meet to demand urgent Bus Eireann schoolbus

">

'Refused' Laois parents meet to demand urgent Bus Eireann schoolbus

“I would like to acknowledge the great work by the principal, teachers, SNAs, parents and Board of Management to ensure every student has access to the school which helps them achieve their full potential,” said Minister Fleming. 

“I look forward to the reconfiguration of the classroom commencing as soon as possible and being available for students in Shanahoe National School,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media