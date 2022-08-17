Search

17 Aug 2022

Glamorous Harvest Ball to fund Portlaoise college grants

Photo by Pexels

Lynda Kiernan

17 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A fun and glamorous Harvest Ball is being planned in Portlaoise, to aid students with the cost of third level college.

The Parents Council of Portlaoise College are putting on a night to remember this Halloween, and they are offering an Early Bird discount right now on tickets.

Their first ever Harvest Ball will be held in the Midlands Park Hotel, on Saturday, October 29, Halloween weekend but the only dressing up involved are glamorous dresses and stylish suits.

They have just finalised the menu on a delicious four course meal, says Parents Council Chairperson Sinead Walsh.

"It starts with a drinks reception at 7.30pm, with punch and a non alcoholic version too. It is shaping up to be a great night. We will have a DJ and danciing until late. 

"There will be a big raffle thanks to the support of local businesses. It's a lovely chance to get glammed up and get the hair done, and you will be supporting a student financially," she said.

The proceeds will fund two €1,000 bursaries to the two most deserving graduate students to help them with third level college costs. The school management selects the awardees. 

They had planned a a Masquerade ball fundraiser in 2020 which had to be cancelled. This time the council decided that people might prefer a chance to dress in their glamorous best rather than put another mask back on or to put on fancy dress.

The Early Bird tickets are priced at €50 until the end of August. Full price afterwards is €55.  Tables of eight available to block book by groups or businesses. Past pupils (over 18) and the wider Portlaoise community are all welcomed. 

"We also greatly appreciate raffle prizes," Sinead said. 

Anyone looking for tickets can contact Parents Council Chairperson Sinead Walsh on 0877779856.

