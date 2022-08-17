Laois's first Pet Crematorium approved

Plans have been approved to develop what’s believed to be Laois’s first pet crematorium.

Thomas Moore lodged a planning application for the development of a low capacity Pet Crematorium at Clonminam Industrial Estate in Portlaoise last March.

The application sought to “develop a low capacity pet crematorium, log cabin, steel storage container, staff parking, sub-divide site and all necessary and ancillary site works” at the Portlaoise site.

Further information was requested by the council in May. They sought information in relation to the water supply and measures to deal with noise and air pollution from the diesel powered Pet 200 Pet cremation machine.

Two members of the public also objected to the proposal. One of them, Glen Patten, who runs a crematorium in Meath questioned the need for the development in Loais

He stated that: “The applicant states in his research that there is a need for this service in the area as there is a six to eight weeks wait time. I have run Pawprints Crematorium in Co Meath for the last 10 years and we service that area every week and return the pets ashes on a weekly basis so can confirm that there is not a long wait time for the return of ashes and that we provide a service for the laois co.”

However, seemingly satisfied with the further information response and need for the service, Laois County Council this week approved the plans subject to 18 conditions.