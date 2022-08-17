Kildare/ Laois/Offaly Garda Division has highest number of asset profilers in Eastern Region

The Laois Offaly Garda Division has the most criminal asset profilers of any Garda Division in the Eastern Region.

The number of profilers was contained in figures released to Labour Deputy Alan Kelly in a parliamentary question late last month.

Deputy Kelly asked the Minister for Justice the number of Garda assets profilers attached to each Garda Division as of 1 January 2021 and 14 July 2022.

In response, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee explained that: “Divisional Asset Profilers are local policing resources, trained by the Criminal Assets Bureau(CAB) and tasked with continuously providing a criminal asset profiling service in each Garda Division.

These profilers are the eyes and ears of the Bureau, as they cover every corner of the country and have first-hand knowledge of criminality in their geographic locations. The Divisional Asset Profiler Network provides the Bureau with an increased reach to all areas throughout the country.”

“I am further informed the current role of the Divisional Asset Profiler is to liaise with and assist the Bureau in the course of investigations within their respective Garda Divisions. The Divisional Asset Profilers are tasked locally with preparing asset profiles on local criminals and referring them to the Bureau for consideration of action pursuant to its statutory remit.”

She stated that “the Bureau maintain a system to monitor the tasking of Divisional Asset Profilers. I am advised the number of Divisional Asset Profilers trained in the area of identifying and targeting the proceeds of crime and associated investigations has increased from 208 in 2016 to 576 as of 30 June 2022.”

The figures supplied showed there are now 100 asset profilers operating in the Eastern Region. Of the divisions, Kildare/Laois/Offaly had the highest number of profilers at 28, an increase of five on the 2021 figure. Other Eastern Region Divisions include Meath/Westmeath with 26, Waterford/Carlow/Kilkenny 24 and Wexford/Wicklow 22. In total the Eastern Region has a 100 asset profilers which is an increase of 13 in a year.

“The Criminal Assets Bureau conducts training courses for Asset Profilers twice per year. For the most part, Asset Profilers are members of An Garda Síochána from local divisions and from special units. In addition, a small number have been trained from the Department of Social Protection, the Office of the Revenue Commissioners and other special relevant bodies”, explained Minister McEntee.