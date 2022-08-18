Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, August 18, 2022

Sheila Egan - Ballyfin
The death took place on Tuesday, August 16 of Sheila Egan (née Costelloe) of Red Gate, Ballyfin.
Suddenly and unexpectedly at Portlaoise General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Matty, brother Danny and sister Sr Eilish Costello. Beloved mother of Kevin, Marie, Matt, Martina, Julie, Eugene and Fiona. Cherished grandmother to Kevin, Tracey, Dara and Ashley. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridgie and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives, neighbours and good friends.
Funeral Arrangements later.
Philomena O'Brien - Mountmellick
The death took place on Tuesday, August 16 of Philomena O'Brien of Chapel Street, Mountmellick.
Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, daughter Nora and son Declan, son-in-law John Paul, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Jordan, Shannon, Max, Callum and Leon, Aunt Lucy, cousin Mary Murphy, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.
Funeral Arrangements later.
Patrick Dunne - Portarlington
The death took place on Tuesday, March 16 of Patrick Dunne of Lansdowne Court, Portarlington and formerly of St Michael's Park, Portarlington.
Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Loving son of Martin and the late Esther. Sadly missed by his loving aunts, uncles, Martin's partner Mary, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Thursday evening from 7:30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9:20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.
Patrick's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington
