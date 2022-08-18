What's in store for Laois Heritage Week this Thursday

Laois Heritage Week has brought a host of fun and informative events to communities across the county, and there is plenty more to enjoy up to this Sunday, August 21.

This Thursday, there is Literature at 11 in Portlaoise Library, a special heritage week edition of this regular series will feature local authors and writers.

The beautiful Ballintubbert Gardens have an open day today, from 10am to 3pm. To celebrate becoming Ireland's first Organic Certified Ornamental Garden, they are flinging the gates open, with a pop up tea shop and a talk by Jennifer the head gardener. Pre booking essential, see www.ballintubbert.com/experiences

The Ivo De Vesci Photographic Exhibition will be launched in Abbeyleix Library from 6ppm to 8pm. His collection documented the family and landed estate from 1900 to 1957 and has local and national significance. It has been digitised. Tom De Vesci will also give a talk about Lady Emma De Vesci, her work and legacy.

At 3pm, the place to be is Mountmellick Library, for the launch of the Mountmellick Swift Project, with a talk on swifts by Ricky Whelan of Birdwatch Ireland, and presentation on the planned public mural from Creative Ireland Laois.

At 6.30pm in Mountrath Library is a local history talk by Terry Dunne, Laois Local Historian in Residence. Booking required, email mountrathlibrary@laoiscoco.ie

At 7pm, there is talk on Bridges of the Nore in Laois, at Castletown Community Centre, by Fred Hammond, industrial archeolologist who has carried out surveys of the mills and bridges of Laois. Organised by Nore Vision. email mags.morrissey @cklp.ie

Lucy Franks and Helen Roe - Pioneers of Sustainable Heritage Projects in Ireland: at 7pm in Portlaoise Library, this talk is by local historian and former Laois Historian in Residence Regina Dunne, on the lives of two Laois women, Roe from Mountrath and Franks from Castletown.

The Fadó Faces portrait exhibition opening will take place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise at 7pm. It is an exhibition celebrating the lives and stories of older people in Laois through new portraits by local artists. Supported by Creative Laois, in partnership with Laois County Council.

Again at 7pm, this time in Portarlington Library, the Ronnie Mathews Archive Collection will be on display, with a presentation on the important historic collection given by Orla Connaughton, Archivist. The historian's lifetime collection of historic documents, maps and artefacts related to Portarlington, was acquired by Laois County Council, carefully archived and catalogued, funded by Creative Ireland.