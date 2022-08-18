Search

18 Aug 2022

Irish Water's says works won't disrupt the National Ploughing Championships

Irish Water maintenance works to affect supply in parts of Louth this week

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

18 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Irish Water says ongoing works in Stradbally won’t disrupt the National and World Ploughing Championships in September. 

Irish Water is replacing approximately 2km of old water mains on the outskirts of Stradbally Village but crews will down tools in September to accommodate the popular event.  

The new pipes should not only promise the area a more reliable water supply with fewer bursts and outages, but should reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.

Irish Water’s Networks Programme Manager, Paul Harney, is looking forward to getting the project off the ground. 

“Working with Laois County Council, we have prioritised leakage reduction in the areas that need it most. This project in Stradbally will ensure that locals are not inconvenienced by regular bursts and the works will safeguard the area’s water supply for the future,” he explained. 

“We’re also cognisant of the importance of the Ploughing Championships to the area and we have arranged with Ward and Burke Limited, the contractor carrying out the works on our behalf, to ensure there’s a break in works to coincide with this important event,” said Mr Harney.  

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruptions these necessary works cause,” he said. 

The works will take place on the L7835, from the junction at Aughamaddock along the N80. The second phase of works will continue along Kylebeg Road as far as Oakvale Graveyard with works expected to be completed by mid-November. 

In order to safely carry out the works, a road closure will be necessary on the L7835 with diversions in place from 8am until 6pm, Monday to Friday starting on  Tuesday, September 6 for approximately one month. Local access and emergency access will be maintained for the duration of works. A traffic management plan is in place.

The  works may require some short-term water interruptions but the Irish Water project team will ensure customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any unplanned interruptions. 

Customers with questions about the project can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or contact them on Twitter @IWCare. For further updates see the Irish Water website www.water.ie

