Application to increase rotor size for Laois wind turbines

A wind farm developer is seeking to increase the size of turbine rotors on a previously approved development in Laois.

Pinewood Wind Limited says it will reduce the turbine hub size so the overall height won’t exceed 136.5 metres, despite the proposed new 117 metre rotor diameter.

The 11 turbine site near Abbeyleix on lands at Graguenahown, Knockardagur, Boleybawn and Ironmills (Kilrush) was approved by An Bord Pleanala in 2019.

The operators are now seeking to “amend the wind farm development permitted under An Bord Pleanála Reference PL11.248518 (Laois County Council Planning Register Reference 16/260) to provide: (i) an increase in the rotor diameter of the wind turbines from 103 metres to 117 metres; (ii) a reduction in the hub height of the wind turbines from 85 metres to 78 metres, thus retaining the permitted overall tip height of the wind turbines of 136.5 metres; (iii) the re-siting of wind turbines T8, T9, and T10 and their associated foundations and crane hardstandings by three metres, 5.5 metres and 10 metres respectively; and (iv) all associated site development, drainage, access and reinstatement works.”

Pinewood stated that: “The planning application is accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report/Environmental Impact Statement which includes an assessment of the likely effects of the proposed development, as a whole and In combination with the relevant off-site or secondary developments which will occur as a direct result of the proposed development, including the infrastructure associated with the wind farm development”.

The planning application is also accompanied by Natura Impact Statement. The plans were submitted to Laois County Council this week. A decision is expected to be made by the council in October.