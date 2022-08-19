Is your dog good enough to win an All Ireland prize at this Laois show?
Has your pet dog got All Ireland champion potential?
Another major Laois agricultural show takes place this September, besides the National Ploughing Championships.
The Clonaslee Show has competitions in a huge range of areas, from champion bulls to prize potatoes, paintings to apple tarts, with hundreds of category prizes to be won.
Proud dog owners can now enter their furry friends in The Gain Dog Food All Ireland Championship.
You can enter your dog online to the competition via the show website www.clonasleeshow.com
It will take place at the show on Sunday, September 11, with a prize fund of €500.
The community organised show has been running since 1948, and is returning after a two year break due to the pandemic.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.