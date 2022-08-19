Laois TD blames 'data centres hoovering up electricity' for energy shortage

Data centres ‘hoovering up electricity’ have brought about a dire power shortage, a Laois TD has said.

Laois/Offaly TD Brian Stanley has said: “The suggestion that households be charged even more for using electricity at peak times needs to be ruled out by the government, as they simply cannot afford further increased energy costs”.

His comments come as the ESRI today said electricity supply companies may be charged more for their customers to use electricity between the hours of 5pm and 7pm.

“The suggestion that households be charged even more for using electricity at peak times needs to be taken off the table. This will put another burden on workers if charges are increased from 5-7pm, just when they return home from a day’s work and need to cook and heat their homes,” said Deputy Stanely.

He claimed “the government have brought about a dire electricity capacity shortage, mainly due to the uncontrolled expansion in the number of data centres hoovering up electricity here.”

According to Deputy Stanley, “70% of the increased electricity demand in the last year has come from large energy users such as data centres, but predictably ordinary households now look set to pay the price.’’

He said “if the two Midlands power stations that were closed last year had been converted to biomass, it would have helped address the extra demands on the grid.”

“I recognise the CRU’s concerns and the need to reduce demand at peak times due to the current capacity constraints, but financially penalising people in the midst of a severe energy price crisis is not the answer,” continued Deputy Stanley.

A public information campaign, asking people to reduce their use at these times, and having cheaper electricity rates at other times, to act as an incentive, can help address this problem, he argued.

“The cost of living crisis is placing huge pressure on people. People are being hit by soaring costs from all sides across rent, childcare costs, energy costs and groceries to name just a few. People urgently need to get a break from the cost of living crisis,’ he said. ’

"People are really struggling to meet their skyrocketing bills and are facing one of the most difficult winters when it comes to energy prices. Government needs to mitigate energy price increases, not add to them. Sinn Féin in government would stand up for people hit by the cost of living crisis, to ensure that they get a much-needed break from these spiralling costs,” Deputy Stanley concluded.