Free sexual infection home tests available in Laois

Free Sexually Transmitted Infection(STI) home tests are now available in Laois.

The HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme (SHCPP) is providing the free home STI testing service in partnership with online STI testing provider, SH:24.

Testing is available free of charge to anyone from the age of 17 with an address in Laois, Offaly, Westmeath or Longford. Residents in these counties can order a free STI test to their home. There are a set number of kits available to order per day.

The initiative, which was rolled out on Wednesday, August 10, covers 24 of the Republic’s 26 counties.

Results are communicated through the SH:24 clinical team by phone or text message. If follow up testing or treatment is required, this is provided for free by HSE public STI clinics.

More information on the SH:24 home STI testing service and how to order a test is available at sh24.ie

If you need help with an existing order or wish to discuss the results, people can get in touch with the clinical team by replying to any text message from SH:24. They can also visit sh:24.ie for further support and information.

This service is for individuals who do not have symptoms of an STI. Information about symptoms of an STI are available here, www.sexualwellbeing.ie/sexual-health/sexually-transmitted-infections/

Those who have symptoms or need urgent support, should contact their local sexual health service or your GP.