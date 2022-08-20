What's on this Saturday in Laois for Heritage Week

This Saturday in Laois you are spoiled for choice in what to do thanks to Laois Heritage Week events.

This morning at 10.30am, Abbeyleix is the place to be for an outdoor practical lesson in making a meadow.

The Power of Meadows for Pollinators, organised by Abbeyleix Tidy Towns, will offer a chance to see a meadow being cut with a scythe the old fashioned way, and to learn about all the nature that a meadow supports. It is on the grounds of St Michael and All Angels, Church of Ireland, Abbeyleix R32AW62, at the end of the Main Street. With Laois Offaly Wildlife Trust, botanist Dr Fiona MacGowan and the Power of Words Poetry Festival in Abbeyleix. The event lasts until 11.30am.

In Ballinakill there is a fishing competition held as part of the Twin Trees Heywood Art and Culture Festival. Their Fishing competition, for the Lutyens Cup, takes place on Saturday 20th August, beginning at 10am with a draw for fishing spots. The angling will begin at Gills Pond at 11am and will conclude at 4pm. A fee of €10 applies to all participants and places are limited. See www.twintrees.ie

The Ballinakill festival also opens its art exhibition and sale to the public at 2.30pm, possibly a chance to snap up a future priceless masterpiece.

At 2pm, you can take in a tour of a modern award winning Laois brewery in Stradbally. Ballykilcavan Tour - Sustainability in nature, heritage and business, will be led by the proprietor, David Walsh-Kemmis, at Ballykilcavan Farm, R32 Y0PK.

An outdoors tour of Ballykilcavan, the 13th generation Walsh family farm, with a particular focus on the efforts being taken to preserve natural and built heritage, and also on sustainably creating and running the on-farm craft brewery.

A very special historic event takes place in Portlaoise at 3pm. Fitz and the Famous Flag, organised by the Col Fitzmaurice Commemoration Committee is at the Midlands Park Hotel, Jessop Street, Portlaoise, R32 KV20. Col Fitzmaurice grew up in Portlaoise and went on to be co-pilot of the Bremen, the first plane to ever fly east west over the Atlantic.

There will be a presentation to Laois County Council by Mr B. Ross MacMahon of the US Flag which was presented to Col James Fitzmaurice during the tour of the United States following their successful crossing in 1928. This priceless artefact is a tangible link to the flight, which opened up air traffic between Europe and the US. There will be a talk on Fitzmaurice and the US Tour by Teddy Fennelly, Chair of the Col Fitzmaurice Commemoration Committee.

The event will also feature the launch of the Col Fitzmaurice Digital Archive, collected by Teddy Fennelly, conserved and digitised with the help of Heritage Council, and now available online through the Laois Local Studies Digital Archive.

That's not all! At 7pm there is a fun workshop in Abbeyleix Church of the Most Holy Rosary, in the Columbanus Room. Prep - Melt - Pour - Prise - Trim! will teach you to make your own little toy soldier or chess piece from melted metal. For ages 9 and over. Materials provided. Book by emailing sandymount.heritage@gmail.com

Round the day off by enjoying A Night Out With The Stars. Go stargazing in Abbeyleix Bog, at 11pm. Meet in the Abbeyleix Manor carpark and bring a torch and suitable warm clothing. Learn houw to spot stars, planets and more, over a 2.5 hour workshop. Book by emailing sandymount.heritage@gmail.com