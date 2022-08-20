Search

20 Aug 2022

Final works to begin on Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit

No funding, no progress and further delays at Abbeyleix Hospital

Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit

Eoghan MacConnell

20 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois TD has said final works on the Abbeyleix  Community Nursing Unit are due to commence later this month. 

Deputy Charlie Flanagan has welcomed the information he received from the HSE in relation to Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit. He explained that a schedule of works was issued this week. The works will commence on Monday August 29 and continue for four weeks.

“There are two outstanding projects - the first project is to complete the refurbishment of Side A (Replacement of Fire Doors). The second project is the installation of a level access at the front door. These external works are additional to the original main contract works and will provide for a much-needed accessible main entry to the CNU,” explained Deputy Flanagan. 

He added that he hopes this work can be completed quickly and then HIQA, who are to are inspect and sign off on registration, will allow the services move across in the shortest time frame possible.

Laois TD says Abbeyleix Hospital delays due to six doors



Laois TD says Abbeyleix Hospital delays due to six doors

“I will be in regular contact with the HSE on this matter as members of nursing staff and community want the beds opened in the nursing unit as soon as possible and the Day Care Centre in Abbeyleix Hospital,” Deputy Flanagan concluded.

