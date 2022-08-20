Emo too Strong as Ballylinan Implode

Any doubts as to why these two sides were in a Relegation Semi-Final were put to bed in an abysmal opening 20 minutes. The half was completely forgettable until an unbelievable exchange of goals right at the end gave Emo a healthy lead at half time.
Ballylinan 2-8
Emo 5-16
Ballylinan's management will need to regroup and reasses some questionable decision making before and during the half-time break. Their side looked completely bereft of ideas or any kind of game plan in the second half, as Emo ran riot.
Emo played with a lot more confidence and precision in the second half, scoring goals with ease. But it must be said, they were allowed to do so by a lacklustre Ballylinan performance. The men in green will be big underdogs in the Relegation Final against Killeshin. They can at least take solace in the knowledge that there is absolutely no way they can play as badly again as they did today.
********************************************
*See Tuesday's Leinster Express for full coverage
*********************************************
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.