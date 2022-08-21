What's on this Sunday in Laois for Heritage Week

This Sunday August 21 is your final chance to get involved in Laois Heritage Week, and there are some lovely events to enjoy.

Flower Power is a teddybears picnic amid a field of sunflowers with traditional Ukraine music in Heath House, The Heath, just outside Portlaoise. It takes place from 11am to 5pm. Book a 2 hour slot for your picnic in advance, and the proceeds will be shared between the Laois Offaly Families for Autism charity, and Ukrainian charities. Weather dependent. Book in advance online by emailing info@heathhousefarmlaois.ie

At 3pm, a guided walk called Wetlands of Laois will set up from the Ridge of Capard carpark, on top of the Slieve Bloom Mountains. Join the team from Wetland Surveys ireland to hear about their survey in Laois to date, and visit a site they are studying.

At 6.30pm, you can take part in a Heritage Walk on the Grand Canal, right here in Laois. The walk departs from Crean's in Vicarstown, organised by Sean Murray who will identify flowering plants and explore some of the built heritage along the two hour long 8km ramble along the canal, looping back to the Crean's afterwards.

Sunday is also the final day of the Twin Trees Heywood Art and Culture festival in Ballinakill. At 11am there is yoga around the pretty pond in Heywood Gardens. Painters can join in day three of the Plein Air tutored outdoor painting classes. See twintrees.ie to book a space.

Children and adults alike can try out being a secret agent, at an event on Sunday evening, from 7pm to 9pm. Dots, Dashes, Codes and Ciphers is a workshop in coding throughout history. It takes place in the St Columbanus Room, Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, and is organised by Sandymount Heritage. Email sandymount.heritage@gmail.com