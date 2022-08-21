Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, August 21, 2022

Bridie Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, August 19 of Bridie Dunne (née Baxter) of ‘Riverside’, Graigue, Mountmellick, R32 ET35 and formerly of Drumreilly and Mohill, Co. Leitrim).

Retired N.T. Scoil Mhuire, Tullamore. Peacefully at home with her loving family. Dearly missed by her husband John Joe, children Shane, Colm, Órla and Emer, daughters-in-law Terri and Paula, grandchildren Aoibhe and Alannah, sisters and brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Bridie will repose at her home on Sunday 21st August from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 22nd August at 12pm at St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick. House private on Monday morning please.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

Emily Justin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 19 of Emily Justin (née Gill) of Mountrath Road, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by her family, in the care of the staff of Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin. Recently deceased by her husband of 58 years Richard (Dick). Much loved mother of Linda, Hilda, Ken and Elaine. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her daughter-in-law Hilda, sons-in-law Paul, Roger and Karl, grandchildren Justin, Ciall, Rebecca, Amy, Laura, Evan, Ross and Scott, sister Olive, brothers Robert, Ernest, Harold and Cecil, sisters-in-law, family circle and friends.

Reposing in Portlaoise Methodist Church on Monday at 5.30pm until 8.30pm. Funeral service on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in The Rock of Dunamase Cemetery.

Theresa Nolan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, August 18 of Theresa Nolan of Cuan Bhríde, Rathdowney.



In her 94th year and in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Sadly mourned by her nephews and nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Sunday evening from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Sheila Egan - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, August 16 of Sheila Egan (née Costelloe) of Red Gate, Ballyfin.



Suddenly and unexpectedly at Portlaoise General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Matty, brother Danny and sister Sr Eilish Costello. Beloved mother of Kevin, Marie, Matt, Martina, Julie, Eugene and Fiona. Cherished grandmother to Kevin, Tracey, Dara and Ashley. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridgie and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

Reposing in her home R32K061 on Saturday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving St.Fintan's Church, Ballyfin on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial after in St.Fintan's Cemetery.

Philomena O'Brien - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, August 16 of Philomena O'Brien of Chapel Street, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, daughter Nora and son Declan, son-in-law John Paul, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Jordan, Shannon, Max, Callum and Leon, Aunt Lucy, cousin Mary Murphy, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing in her home on Tuesday from 2pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to St. Joseph's Church Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.