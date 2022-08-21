Laois council seeks contractor for covered outdoor performance space

Fitzmaurice Place is located at the heart of the Fort Protector in Portlaoise
Laois County Council is seeking a contractor to design and install a stage, awning and seating for 500 people in Portlaoise.
The tender specifically seeks someone for the: “Design and Installation of a Stage, Audience Covering (Temporary) and Temporary Seating for 500 persons forming part of the overall development of the Fort Protector Outdoor Performance and Event Space, Portlaoise, County Laois.”
The chosen contractor will have to design and install a stage, set up a removable cover for 1,000 square metres and 500 removable seating for 500 people.
Funding for the project comes from the Outdoor Public Space Scheme 2021, funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
Additional funding is available from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. In total, there is up to €400,000 assigned to cover the stage, awning and seating. The deadline for contractors to apply for the project is September 9.
