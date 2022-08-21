Search

21 Aug 2022

Laois player scores final try against Japan in first test encounter

Emma Hooban

Express Reporter

Laois player Emma Hooban scored the final try against Japan in Ireland's historic Test victory over Japan on Saturday. 

The Irish Women's Rugby team overcame their Japan opponents in the first test at the Ecopa Stadium in Fukuroi City on a scoreline of 57 - 22. 

In the last play of the game Emma Hooban crashed through the Japanese defence. 

The Portlaoise native was named on the bench for the game alongside Leah Tarpey from Kilcavan. For Hooban it was her 12th appearance for Ireland, while Tarpey got her first cap. 

Both are Leinster based. Emma Hooban plays with Blackrock College at club level while Tarpey plays for Tullamore.

