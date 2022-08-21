O'Dempsey's prove too strong for Intermediate champions Park-Ratheniska in round three

The 2021 Intermediate champions, Park-Ratheniska, have enjoyed a solid year back at the top-flight of Laois Senior football. They got the better of Killeshin in round two to make sure of their safety from relegation this season.

Park-Ratheniska faced a tough test in the form of O'Dempsey's though in round three, with the Killenard outfit expected to be one of the challengers to Portarlington's throne this season.

While Park-Ratheniska gave a good account of themselves here, O’Dempsey’s proved to be too strong in the end. The Finlay’s, Matthew, Eoin and Michael, were excellent, while the returning Mark Barry was also impressive for the winners.

O'Dempsey's 3-16

Park-Ratheniska 3-7

Park-Ratheniska registered the first point in O’Moore Park, with impressive midfielder Simon Fingleton firing over the opener for his side. However, O’Dempsey’s responded with the first goal of the game down the other end.

Matthew Finlay found his brother, Eoin Finlay, with a pass. The O’Dempsey’s full-forward, Eoin Finlay, then struck a shot that proved too powerful for Darragh Nolan in the Park-Ratheniska net.

Park-Ratheniska didn’t let that early setback deter them though, as corner-forward James Connolly curled over their second point. While Barry Howlin responded for O’Dempsey’s with a point, Park-Ratheniska hit back with a goal of their own.

Simon Fingleton’s pace and power was causing O’Dempsey’s rearguard problems. Fingleton burst through the side of the defence before firing an effort into the roof of the net.

While Park-Ratheniska defended bravely in the opening quarter, putting in several key blocks and tackles, O’Dempsey’s did get back on top. Matthew Finlay floated over from close-range before his team scored their second goal.

Michael Finlay cut in from the right hand side and unleashed a thunderbolt with his left boot past Darragh Nolan. Eoin Finlay then took advantage of a poor Park-Ratheniska kickout to point another for O’Dempsey’s.

Park-Ratheniska were determined though and once more responded with a goal. Simon Fingleton was again involved in the move, as he floated a lovely ball into Kieran Delaney.

Delaney caught well, and while his first effort was well smothered by O’Dempsey’s keeper Padraig Bannon, Delaney palmed home the rebound.

O’Dempsey’s finished the half on top though to take a four-point cushion in with them at half-time. Matthew Finlay and Michael Finlay both raised white flags for the men wearing blue and gold.

Jimmy Langton responded for Park-Ratheniska, as the wing-back showed his pace to make space and place over. O’Dempsey’s would grab the final two scores of the half.

Daithi Howlin and the returning Mark Barry raised a white flag each, as O’Dempsey’s enjoyed a 2-7 to 2-3 lead at half-time in a very entertaining and free-flowing contest.

Park-Ratheniska required a positive start to the second half, and they did register the first two points of the half. James Connolly grabbed the first despite being off balance, while Kieran Delaney grabbed another soon after.

However, O’Dempsey’s took control of the match after that again, with county man Mark Barry making a big impact for them. Barry slotted over two points as his running through the centre caused Park-Ratheniska serious problems.

Matthew Finlay also placed over three more points to his name as well during this period of dominance. One of those scores was a corker as well, as Finlay curled over from a long way out.

Brian Dunne ended that run with a point for Park-Ratheniska, as he showed his strength to hold off Robbie Kehoe and curl between the uprights.

Mark Barry replied for O’Dempsey’s with a placed ball, and then their third goal finished the match as a contest. Matthew Finlay picked out the run of wing-back Jack Lennon who cleverly finished low to Darragh Nolan’s near side.

Kieran Delaney popped over a point from close-range for Park-Ratheniska, but O’Dempsey’s continued to carve their way through them. Eoin Finlay (mark) and Shane Nerney raised further white flags for them.

Park-Ratheniska did grab a consolation goal near the end. Mark G Delany hit a low shot to Padraig Bannon left and it nestled into the corner.

Mark Barry landed the last score of the match, as he curled over a free to book O’Dempsey’s spot in the last eight for the second year running.

